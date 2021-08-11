Leah Walker believes the woman was trying to steal her 12-week-old Irish Bull Terrier while on a walk with her son in Oakwell Hall Country Park on Tuesday.

Leah said she was out with her son, Theo, and dog, Jet, on Tuesday when a woman walked up to them at around 6.30pm.

Leah Walker says she was attacked while walking in Oakwell Hall Country Park with her son and dog.

Leah, who is originally from Pudsey but now lives in Birkenshaw, said: "We were approached by a woman who said my dog was nice looking.

"I said 'thank you' in hope she would go on her way, but she said it again, this time while trying to shake my left arm to get the lead.

"She wasn’t interested in my little boy, just my pup.

"I was able to defend myself using the chain lead wrapped around my left wrist which resulted in her scratching my chest and face.

Leah added: "The whole ordeal didn’t last long - once she realised I was able to retaliate I think that shook her enough for her to leave us be.

"All I ask is please be vigilant - what happened to me is not common, I hope it never happens to someone else."

Environment Secretary George Eustice said there has been a “worrying” rise of pet thefts during the Covid pandemic

More than 80 per cent of stolen dogs in West Yorkshire are never found, according to the West Yorkshire Police figures.

The incident has been reported to West Yorkshire Police, who are investigating.

The crime reference number is 13210404889

Leah added: "I didn’t show any fear - I couldn’t as I wasn’t just Leah, I was a mum too.

"Once it all happened my only concern was informing someone and getting everyone home and safe.

"Luckily I only like a few minutes up the road.

"I was scared but was more concerned about my son and pup."

Leah gave the following description for the woman she said attacked her: "Skinny female, blonde hair in bun, about 5ft 5ins, wearing a Reebok jacket with Adidas bottoms and scruffy white trainers."