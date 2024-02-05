Leeds mum-of-two so drunk she needed son, five, to answer the door to police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 31-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the children's identity, has since had her children removed from her care and admitted two counts of child neglect.

It came just two months after she was convicted of child neglect and being drunk in charge of a child. Leeds Crown Court heard that on this occasion, the woman had called the police herself over a neighbourly dispute on May 28 last year and appeared be slurring.

They were unable to get into her property when they arrived and could see through the window that she was heavily intoxicated. Her sons, age three and five were also in the property, with the eldest helping her to come to the door and let the officers in. She then began swearing in front of the children.

The officers reported that the house was dirty, with a pan of rotting food on a table, rubbish on the floor and piles of binbags. The children later said they had only eaten cornflakes that day. The boys, who were in their pyjamas, have since been sent to a grandparent's.

The woman later said she could not recall even phoning the police. Mitigating, Sean Smith said: "That drink problem is a consequence of long-term physical abuse [by an ex partner]. Until she resolves that drink problem she will be in exactly the same position going forward."

He said she has been complying with the drug and alcohol service, Forward Leeds, with Mr Smith saying she had "finally made the right step".

Judge Christopher Batty took pity on her and said: "It's really sad that you are here in this position. The saddest thing is that you have lost your boys and I don't know how that is going to pan out. It all started because of your suffering in the past, and alcohol has been used by you as a coping mechanism. Sadly, when it grips, it's an illness.