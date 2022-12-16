A sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court heard Cheryl Hick, 33, had been correctly claiming child benefit until 2019. However, from December that year, the children were then no longer living with her, but she failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions.

This led to her continuing to claim child benefits from December 2019 to February 2022. The DWP told her they were investigating her case earlier this year, as they believed £19,529 had been falsely claimed over a two-year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting Hick, Robert Galley told the court the case fell into a lesser fraud category, as it was a deliberate act, but had not been fraudulent from the start of her claims. Hick had pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify change of circumstances affecting entitlement to social security benefit.

The hearing took place in Leeds Crown Court.

While there was no mitigation put forward for Hick, the court heard it was a first offence, she had pleaded guilty, and was expecting a baby in July next year.

Sentencing Hick, Recorder Mark McKone said: “You received £19,500 that you were not entitled to. You appreciate finances are stretched in this country. Benefits should go to people who are entitled to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad