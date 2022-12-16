Leeds mum falsely claimed more than £19,000 in child benefits over two years - Leeds Crown Court
A woman from Leeds who falsely claimed nearly £20,000 in benefits for children who were no longer living with her has avoided jail.
A sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court heard Cheryl Hick, 33, had been correctly claiming child benefit until 2019. However, from December that year, the children were then no longer living with her, but she failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions.
This led to her continuing to claim child benefits from December 2019 to February 2022. The DWP told her they were investigating her case earlier this year, as they believed £19,529 had been falsely claimed over a two-year period.
Prosecuting Hick, Robert Galley told the court the case fell into a lesser fraud category, as it was a deliberate act, but had not been fraudulent from the start of her claims. Hick had pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify change of circumstances affecting entitlement to social security benefit.
While there was no mitigation put forward for Hick, the court heard it was a first offence, she had pleaded guilty, and was expecting a baby in July next year.
Sentencing Hick, Recorder Mark McKone said: “You received £19,500 that you were not entitled to. You appreciate finances are stretched in this country. Benefits should go to people who are entitled to them.”
He sentenced Hick, whose name was falsely recorded as ‘Hicks’ by the court, to four months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, as well as 25 days of rehabilitation activity and 150 hours unpaid work. He added there would be no court order to retrieve the money, as this would likely be arranged by the DWP.