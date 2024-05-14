Leeds mum failed to tell police about son's knowledge of terror plot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum who neglected to tell police that her son had knowledge of a terrorist attack has been found guilty after a trial.

Nabeela Anjum, of Upland Road, Roundhay, knew that her son had been radicalised, held extremist Islamic beliefs and was viewing terrorist propaganda.

He was also in contact with a London-based individual, who had obtained chemicals which he intended to use to construct a bomb. Nabeela was aware of this information and failed to disclose this to the police.

The 49-year-old was charged by Counter Terrorism Policing North East in October 2023 after police produced a chronological timeline of WhatsApp messages and calls evidencing that she had not disclosed the information. She was found guilty of terrorism offences at Leeds Crown Court following a lengthy trial.

The London-based defendant, Al Arfat Hassan, appeared at The Old Bailey in November last year, after an investigation by the Met Police. He pleaded guilty to having 500ml of Acetone and 750 ml Hydrogen Peroxide articles in his possession for a purpose connected with an act of terrorism.

Nabeela was found guilty after a lengthy trial at Leeds Crown Court. (pic by National World)

Nabeela’s son, Sameer, was also prosecuted, and given a custodial sentence, for not disclosing to the police Hassan’s terrorist intentions relating to the chemicals.

Nabeela has now been bailed pending sentencing. A date has yet to be confirmed.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley said: “This demonstrates how important it is to report serious information to the police. We are all under a legal duty to report to the police any information which we know or believe might be of assistance in preventing an act of terrorism.

“You may think that you are helping, and protecting, someone by withholding information but you are not, and it can make things worse.”

“We ask that if you are concerned about anyone or you’ve spotted worrying behaviour then please call the national Police Prevent Advice Line on 0800 011 3764, in confidence, and our specially trained Prevent officers will listen carefully to your concerns.

“Family and friends are best placed to know when something doesn’t feel right. By seeking support at an early stage, together we can prevent them from being drawn into harmful groups or activities and help them choose a different path.