A greedy son stole £126,000 inheritance from his family and spent it on “fast cars and a fancy lifestyle”.

The devastated mother of Satvinder Matharoo was left broke after he took control of the money bequeathed to the family after his father’s death.

Despite being given a generous £100,000 share, Matharoo then blew another £126,890, spending it on a Range Rover Sport and Mercedes AMG among other items.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting four counts of theft.

In a heartfelt impact statement written by his mother, and read to the court by prosecutor Anthony Moore, she said: “My son clearly had one thing on his mind - to get his hands on his father’s money.

Matharoo (pictured) stole money left to his mother and callously told her he would "control her". (pics by WYP / Adobe) | WYP / Adobe

“He took everything from me, bled me dry and stole thousands, leaving me with nothing. Destitute.

“This was despite the gifting of £100,000 from his father’s estate. You wanted more, You wanted it all, to buy fast cars and live a fancy lifestyle.

“I expect you frittered every penny away. Your father would be disgusted by your behaviour and how you have treated your own mother.

“You are a coward. I’m ashamed to call you my son.”

The court heard that his father died in 2016, leaving behind £544,000 to his wife. His three children - Matharoo and his two sisters - were each given £100,000 by their mother.

But after their mother’s health deteriorated in 2017, Matharoo moved in to look after her.

He began to get angry with her and demanded her bank cards. He even tried to force her to sign over her house to him as collateral for a shop he wanted to buy.

Matharoo, 45, even callously told her at one point: “Your husband controlled you. It’s my turn to control you.”

Following an investigation it was found he had not only spent the existing cash, but money transferred to his mother from Turkey - where his father had property - had been siphoned into Matharoo’s accounts.

He was finally arrested in August 2019 and they found four debit cards at his home in mother’s name. He denied all allegations during his interview and said his dealings were to “look after” his family.

But he then fled the country and was only re-arrested earlier this year and held on remand. Matharoo, of The Green, Huddersfield, eventually admitted four counts of theft.

Mitigating, Kristina Goodwin said the father-of-two now had remorse. She said his time spent on remand had been an “extremely sobering and reflective time.”

Judge Penelope Belcher jailed him for four years and told him: “Your father was a caring and prudent man who took good care of his family.

“He left his entire estate to his wife. It was of some value.”

She said that despite being gifted a generous amount from the inheritance, Matharoo was “not content and greed took over”.

She described it as “bullying, oppressive behaviour”.

Matharoo was also given an indefinite-length restraining order to keep him away from his mother and two sisters.

Proceeds of Crime Act hearings will take place next year in a bid to trace and recoup the money he has stolen.