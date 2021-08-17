The discovery was made after a family support worker went to the woman's home in Leeds and found the property to be an "appalling tip".

Leeds Crown Court heard the support workers went to the house in June last year to check on the welfare of the mum and her daughter.

Ian Cook, prosecuting, said a man answered the door and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

The mum then went to the door and also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Social workers were contacted but the mum refused to let them in when they went to the property.

During a conversation in the doorway see agreed to allow her daughter to be medically assessed.

Urine samples were taken from the child and they were found to contain traces of cocaine.

The woman was arrested and interviewed by police officers.

She admitted that she was a daily crack cocaine user and that she had been neglectful in exposing the child to the drug.

Mr Cook said it was the Crown's case that the child had been exposed to the class A drug or had ingested it in the days before the visit.

The prosecutor said it was not submitted that the child had been deliberately given cocaine.

The court heard the woman, who is not being named by the YEP to protect the child's identity, has now lost custody of her daughter.

She was tearful throughout the sentencing hearing.

Philip Mahoney, mitigating, said the mum has no previous convictions and had been receiving support to stay free of drugs.

"If there was any suggestion that this was the deliberate giving of cocaine, there would be no option but an immediate custodial sentence.

"But given that this was a neglectful act, rather than a deliberate act, I can draw back from imposing an immediate sentence."

The defendant was given a six-month sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She was made the subject of a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement order.

She must also complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Sentencing, Judge Batiste told the defendant: "You are clearly remorseful and upset, I can see that from your response today.

"You could have absolutely no complaints if I were to lock you up today.

"You have lost custody of (your daughter), understandably so.