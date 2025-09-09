Two men in court over weapon possession following Leeds street incident

Two men have been charged following an investigation into an incident of affray in Leeds.

Jayden Webster, 22, of Tarnside Drive, Leeds, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place.

He also faces two counts of possessing knuckledusters in a private place.

Two men have been charged following an incident in Leeds. | Google/National World

Webster has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today (September 9).

Mark Charlotte, 41, of Pearsons Drive, Leeds, appeared before the court on Monday (September 8) charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of a Class A drug.

The charges follow an investigation into a reported incident on Foundry Mill Street, Leeds, on September 2, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.