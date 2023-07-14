Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Leeds man who was released from prison after serving part of robbery sentence now wanted on recall by police

A Leeds man who was released from prison after serving part of a sentence is wanted on recall by police.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about Ben Dyer, who is 30 and from Leeds. He was released from prison on licence in May this year after serving part of a sentence for robbery.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A recall has now been issued as he is believed to have breached the terms of his release.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He is described as being about 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

Ben Dyer is wanted on recall to prisonBen Dyer is wanted on recall to prison
Ben Dyer is wanted on recall to prison

“He has links to the Osmondthorpe and Killingbeck areas.”

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to please call police in Leeds on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.