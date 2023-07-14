West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about Ben Dyer, who is 30 and from Leeds. He was released from prison on licence in May this year after serving part of a sentence for robbery.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A recall has now been issued as he is believed to have breached the terms of his release.

“He is described as being about 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

Ben Dyer is wanted on recall to prison

“He has links to the Osmondthorpe and Killingbeck areas.”

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to please call police in Leeds on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.