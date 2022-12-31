A sentencing hearing in Leeds Crown Court heard how Robert Bampton, 34, had fallen into using drugs, and stole several times from businesses based in Leeming House, Leeds City Centre.

At one point, the former chef even broke into a supermarket in the early hours and filled a wheelie bin with wine and cheese.

Bampton broke into Leeming House in Vicar Lane on December 9 while employees were having their Christmas party upstairs. Police were called when one of the employees went to the toilet and noticed a man had forced his way into the building with a hammer. On arriving, police heard someone running away – a chase then ensued and he was found to have stolen numerous electronics products including hard drives, Apple products, and four bottles of champagne.

Robert Bampton was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

On a previous occasion, Bampton stole items of electrical equipment from the shop, understood to be iPads, TVs and laptops.

On November 14, at 4am, Bampton broke into the Iceland supermarket on Dewsbury Road, Hunslet. While there, he stole a charity tin worth £70, and numerous items of wine and cheese, placing his ill-gotten gains in a wheelie bin. Police found his finger prints on the door, along with DNA on a can of cider.

On October 30 at 4.29am, he stole Macbooks, iPhones, speakers and clothes from Leeming house. Prosecuting Bampton, Zarreean Alam-Cheetam estimated that the total value of goods and cash Bampton stole between October and December at £26,210.

Bampton, of Stratford Street, Beeston, had pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary at Leeds Magistrates Court.

Mitigating for Bampton, Nicholas Hammond told the court Bampton had fallen on hard times.

"He started using drugs again,” said Mr Hammond. “Large periods of his life were in full time employment as a chef. He is qualified to work and is used to working.”

