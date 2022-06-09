Leeds man who raped and sexually abused young girl jailed

Steven Smith, 51, "used and abused" the victim for his own "perverted sexual gratification" over a period of two years, Leeds Crown Court heard on Thursday.

The girl - described as much loved with a "supportive family" - was "effectively silenced" by Smith who told her not to speak out about the continued abuse.

The offending took place between 2016 and 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Smith, 51, "used and abused" the victim for his own "perverted sexual gratification" over a period of two years, Leeds Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Smith was arrested on March 11, 2019.

He gave no comments to questioning the next day and was charged with 16 sexual offences against the young girl.

Smith entered not guilty pleas on July 14, 2020.

He was found guilty by jury of 14 of the sexual offences on May 4, 2022, following a trial.

The court heard a victim impact statement given by the victim's mother.

She said her daughter has suffered nightmares and now "doesn't leave her side".

She told how her family's life had been "turned upside down".

The mother continued: "The trauma we have faced has nearly destroyed us.

"To this day I do not know the extent of the abuse.

"Thinking about it kills me inside."

Smith was today jailed for 14 years, with an extended licence period of four years.

Sentencing him, judge Simon Phillips QC said the abuse of the victim during her childhood has had a "devastating impact" on her.

The judge continued: "For many months of her young childhood you sexually abused her on many occasions.

"You used and abused her for your own perverted sexual gratification.

"You effectively silenced her. You targeted a child.

"You were well aware your actions were serious criminal offences."

The judge said long lasting psychological and emotional harm for the victim and her family was "foreseeable".

"An extended sentence is necessary and appropriate", the judge added.

Smith was also made subject of a restraining order and sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Inspector Emma Wight, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Smith was responsible for an appalling catalogue of abuse against a vulnerable child victim over a long period of time.

“The traumatic impact that his actions have had on her has been huge, and she is continuing to receive specialist support to help her to cope with what he did to her.

“Smith denied the offences but was convicted by the weight of evidence gathered by specialist Safeguarding officers, who have supported the victim and her family throughout this challenging investigation and trial process.