Man killed in A66 crash in Cumbria named as Leeds man Lawrence Flood
A man from Leeds who died following a tragic crash on the A66 in Cumbria has been identified.
Lawrence Flood, 76, died shortly after a crash on the road near to the village of Kirkby Thore February 13.
Police were called to the scene at around 5.55am after the Honda CRV and a HGV collided.
Mr Flood died after being taken to Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.
Officers are appealing for witnesses for information.
Police are still investigating the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who was on the A66 at 5:50pm on Sunday who has dashcam footage from their journey.
We would also like to make contact with a HGV towing a white curtain sided trailer who was not involved in the collision but was near when the collision occurred and may be able to assist our enquiries.
Anyone with information can email [email protected] quoting incident 62 of 13th February 2022. You can also phone on 101.
