Lawrence Flood, 76, died shortly after a crash on the road near to the village of Kirkby Thore February 13.

Police were called to the scene at around 5.55am after the Honda CRV and a HGV collided.

Mr Flood died after being taken to Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man from Leeds who died following a tragic crash on the A66 in Cumbria has been identified. Pictured: The A66.

Officers are appealing for witnesses for information.

Police are still investigating the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who was on the A66 at 5:50pm on Sunday who has dashcam footage from their journey.

We would also like to make contact with a HGV towing a white curtain sided trailer who was not involved in the collision but was near when the collision occurred and may be able to assist our enquiries.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] quoting incident 62 of 13th February 2022. You can also phone on 101.