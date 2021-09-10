Leeds man who assaulted ex-girlfriend and man she was in bed with at her home is jailed

NIcholas Walshaw

Nicholas Walshaw threw the woman on her bed and punched the man in the face three times, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Walshaw, 28, was arrested and bailed and was on an electronic tag when he later attacked a second woman, who he was in a relationship with.

Daniel Ingham, prosecuting, said Walshaw climbed in through a window to get into the first victim's home while she and the man were in bed asleep at around 3am on May 18.

Walshaw, of Amberton Road, Gipton, had previously been in a relationship with the woman and they had a child together.

The woman was woken by a noise and got out of bed when Walshaw confronted her.

Mr Ingham said the woman pushed Walshaw and he pushed her back when Walshaw realised there was a man in the bed.

The court heard Walshaw picked the woman up and threw her on to the bed.

He pulled the man out of the bed and punched him in the face three times.

Mr Ingham said the woman believed Walshaw was drunk at the time of the incident.

Walshaw was arrested and later bailed.

The court heard Walshaw had been out drinking on On July 30 and returned to the home he shared with his then partner, who he had been in a relationship with for seven years.

Walshaw closed a door on the woman's right leg, trapping it and causing bruising.

The woman said in a victim impact statement that she discovered the day after the attack that she was pregnant with a second child with Walshaw.

Walshaw admitted assault causing harm to the man and common assault of his ex-partner in connection with the May 18 offences.

And he admitted assault in connection with the July 30 offence involving the woman who is also now an ex-partner.

Walshaw has seven previous convictions for offences including battery, wounding and assault.

Kristian Cavanagh, mitigating, said: "There was a recognition on behalf of the defendant that he needs to change.

"He himself had an absent father in his childhood."