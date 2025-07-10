Police hunt for Leeds man Mark Jackson wanted back behind bars after breaching licence
Mark Jackson, 39, is being sought by officers after breaching the terms of his licence and is now wanted on recall to prison.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter
He is known to frequent the Harehills, Chapeltown and Oakwood areas.
West Yorkshire Police has urged anyone who has seen Jackson or knows where he is to get in touch by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250330444.
Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.