Leeds man to stand trial over Terri Jordan's murder after her body was dumped near Asda

A Harehills man accused of murdering a woman almost two years ago and dumping her body under a bush near a supermarket could stand trial this autumn.
By Nick Frame
Published 7th Mar 2024, 10:48 GMT
Mark Andrew Metcalfe appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning over the killing of Theresa 'Terri' Jordan in Harehills in 2022.

Metcalfe, 39, of Ashton Mount, Harehills, is also charged with preventing the lawful burial of a body. He is yet to a enter a plea to both offences, but a preliminary trial date has been set for September 2. The trial is expected last at least two weeks.

Terri Jordan's body was found dumped in bushes near Asda in Harehills. (pics by Google Maps / WYP)Terri Jordan's body was found dumped in bushes near Asda in Harehills. (pics by Google Maps / WYP)
Appearing in court via video link from HMP Dovegate in Staffordshire, he was remanded into custody and will appear again on April 2 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The body of Terri Jordan was discovered in bushes on Kimberley Road, near to the Asda store, on the afternoon of June 23, 2022 by a member of the public.

Following a long-running investigation by West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, they moved in to arrest Metcalfe.

