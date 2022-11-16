Father-of-five Abdul Jalal, 47, of Pasture Road, Leeds, was selling weed and nitrous oxide to people around Leeds on January 28, 2020, at the behest of his “angry and aggressive” drug dealer, to whom he owed a “modest debt” of between £170 and £230.

Police spotted Jalal outside of Oxley Hall student accommodation acting suspiciously during the evening as they were chasing a separate driver for dangerous driving and arrested him.

Jalal told police that he had cannabis in the car and police found that he had been receiving instructions on his phone from a number saved as Roma Pizza Boss.

Father-of-five Abdul Jalal was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court. Picture: Steve Riding

Over £500 in cash was found in Jalal’s pockets and a bag was also found in the back of his car that included more cash and cannabis as well as MDMA, ketamine and cocaine, which Jalal said he was not aware of.

Jalal was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday for the charges – two relating to the possession and intention to sell cannabis and nitrous oxide and three for the possession of the cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

Jalal initially pleaded not guilty to the possession and supply of cocaine, MDMA and ketamine before these were lowered to charges of just possession.

In mitigation, the court heard that Jalal had incurred a debt to a drug dealer after becoming addicted to cannabis while trying to self-medicate for his back pain.

The court heard that Jalal was “mortified and ashamed” by his actions and had “turned his life around” since he was arrested by no longer smoking cannabis and attending mosque every day.

It was also heard that Jalal is the main carer for his 88-year-old mother

Sentencing Jalal, Judge Penelope Belcher said: “This appears to be out of character and an isolated incident. I accept this was something you fell in to due to a chronic back condition.

"That doesn’t stop the fact that these are serious matters.”

