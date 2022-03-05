Leeds man stomped on man's head twice during street fight on Harehills Lane

Daniel Surdu, 20, of Seaforth Terrace in Harehills, became involved in the fight on Harehills Lane on September 5, 2018.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the altercation had been initiated by the victim and during the incident Surdu forced the man's head to the ground.

He then stamped on it twice, the court was told.

Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting, told the court that the victim sustained a split to his forehead.

He was taken to hospital where he had stitches.

Matthew Harding, defending, said that his client had matured since the incident and had pleaded guilty.

He is now expecting a child with his partner, the court was told.

Mr Harding said: "He has accepted that he went too far.

"He was not the author of the violence on that day."

Judge Simon Phillips QC said: "You stomped on his head twice very hard. You forced his head to the ground.

"You caused a split to his forehead.

"It is such a serious matter that the court cannot overlook it."

Speaking on the delay to the case, the judge added: "The one thing the delay has shown is that you have not committed any further offences in that time."

Judge Phillips sentenced Surdu to 17 months imprisonment suspended for 2 years on the charge of unlawful wounding.

He was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge.