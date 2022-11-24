Hasan Shan pulled out the knife and plunged it so deep into the back of the victim’s upper thigh that it protruded through the front of his leg, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Shan had agreed to breed his dog with the other man’s, but the pair got into a heated debate over the potential profits from the sale of the puppies.

The court heard that the victim had experience, while 21-year-old Shan was new to breeding.

Shan was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

They got into the argument at Shan’s home on Harlech Park Court in Beeston on November 13, 2020.

The debate escalated and it was heard that the victim punched Shan, before Shan armed himself with the kitchen knife.

The victim has been left with limp after the attack.

Shan admitted Section 20 wounding, but denied Section 18 – wounding with intent.

He stood trial in May and June but the jury were unable to reach a verdict. Since then the victim withdrew his statement and the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case.

It was accepted that the incident was a case of “self defence gone too far”.

As well as admitting the Section 20 wounding, Shan also admitted possession of cannabis, cocaine and a bladed article after police stopped him on Old Run Road in Hunslet on the evening of May 12 last year.

He was found to have 10 bags of cannabis, a small bag of cocaine and a combat knife after police stopped a VW Golf he was travelling in.

No mitigation was offered on Shan’s behalf after Judge Ray Singh said he would not be sending him to prison.

He told Shan that it could “not be justified” that he picked up a knife and stabbed the man, but said that he was still relatively young and could follow the recommendation of the probation service to work with him in the community.

He gave him a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years.