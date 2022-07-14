Dale Bavill, 38, has a long history of driving related offences and was disqualified when he was approached by police on August 14, 2020 at around 8.30pm, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Officers were on Dufton Approach, Leeds for other matters when they spotted Bavill on the scooter.

He drove away while shouting 'see you suckers' at the officers.

One female and a male officer drove motorcycles to try and catch up with Bavill as he escaped onto a playing field, prosecutor Charlotte Noddings told the court.

"The officer caught up with the defendant and took hold of him", the prosecutor said.

"He punched her to the side of the head."

Bavill, of Southwood Road, Leeds, swore at the female officer, with the punch causing her to fall from her motorcycle.

He made a second escape attempt before the male officer caught up with him.

Bavill "lunged" at the male officer who used force to take hold of him.

The male officer suffered bruising from the altercation.

Bavill continued to be abusive to the officers.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Bavill was convicted of driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance following a trial at Leeds Magistrates Court, the hearing was told.

The court was read a summary of a victim impact statement given by the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police John Robins regarding the safety of the officers.

"It is not a public servant's role to be assaulted on duty", the Chief Constable said.

"The impact of an assault is not always just physical but psychological."

The court heard there is an average of 37 assaults per week on officers in West Yorkshire.

Bavill, who has worked as a labourer, has 34 previous convictions.

In mitigation, Shila Whitehead said he can get a job quickly and has now "grown up" and "has responsibilities".

Sentencing him, Judge Mairs said he was "lucky" it had taken two years for the case to get to court.

The judge continued: "You have kept out of trouble, which looking at your appalling record is no mean feat.

"Maybe finally you have grown up.

"You have kept yourself in employment, because of that progress I am not going to send you into custody today.

"These were unpleasant and needless assaults on officers simply doing their duty.

"You have an appalling driving record and were disqualified at the time."

Bavill was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 10 months custody.

"I want you to listen very carefully", the judge continued.

"If you breach this order or do any more offending, or don't do the RAR days, you will be in breach.

"I will lock you up, do you understand that."