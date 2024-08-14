Leeds man set to appear in court as police investigation into disorder continues

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 12:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Leeds man is set to appear in court as a police investigation into disorder continues.

James Gettings, 35, of Landseer Walk, Bramley, will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today (August 14).

He has been charged with an offence of causing harassment, alarm or distress through words or behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
James Gettings, 35, of Landseer Walk, Bramley, was due to appear in court on August 14.James Gettings, 35, of Landseer Walk, Bramley, was due to appear in court on August 14.
James Gettings, 35, of Landseer Walk, Bramley, was due to appear in court on August 14. | James Hardisty

The offence is alleged to have occurred in Leeds city centre on August 3.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Since that date, West Yorkshire Police has made a total of 33 arrests in relation to disorder.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We will use all the investigative tools available to us to bring those involved in the recent disorder to justice."

Related topics:Leeds