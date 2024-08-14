Leeds man set to appear in court as police investigation into disorder continues
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Leeds man is set to appear in court as a police investigation into disorder continues.
James Gettings, 35, of Landseer Walk, Bramley, will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today (August 14).
He has been charged with an offence of causing harassment, alarm or distress through words or behaviour.
The offence is alleged to have occurred in Leeds city centre on August 3.
Since that date, West Yorkshire Police has made a total of 33 arrests in relation to disorder.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We will use all the investigative tools available to us to bring those involved in the recent disorder to justice."