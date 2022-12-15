Amadeusz Klinski, 31, also threatened his brother over the phone during the attack, saying that he would kill him “in front of the family” and “burn his house down with the children inside”. Klinski was jailed for four years for wounding with intent at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the charges at magistrates court. Two counts of making threats to kill were kept on file after the CPS agreed that Klinski had not intended for them to be believed.

The attack happened when Klinski – who has a long history of alcoholism – returned home drunk on July 10 this year to the property he was living in with his father on Roundhay Road. Prosecuting, Andrew Espley told the court that Klinski was “shouting and swearing” and his father, who was ill at the time, told his son that he wanted him to move out of the house.

Klinski then began the “prolonged and sustained attack” by punching his father to the body and head. He then pushed him to the floor and began kicking him as his father crawled to the bathroom. The attack was heard by a lodger, who heard Klinski tell his father: “You will f***ing die. I will f***ing kill you. You will bleed out.”

Klinski then stabbed his father in the hand with a knife.

Klinski sent numerous videos and voice recordings to his brother, one of which shows him slapping his unconscious father and saying: “Look what dad’s done to himself.” In another he said he would kill their father and “slash him three more times”, saying it “would be more painful than stabbing”.

The footage showed the victim’s face was “swollen and covered in blood”. Klinski’s brother then called for an ambulance and the police, following which Klinski sent him a voice message demanding money and saying he would “kill him slowly in front of the family”. Mr Espley said: “He said he would burn his brother’s house down with the children in it.”

Following arrest, Klinski told police that his father had attacked him with a knife, while photographs taken showed that Klinski’s father had “suffered grave injuries”.

The court heard that Klinski has a history of committing violent crimes, having been sentenced previously for possessing a knuckle duster and attacking someone “for no apparent reason”. On Klinski’s alcoholism, Mr Epsley said: “The real problem is that even though he knows how he behaves when he’s drunk he has done nothing to stop that.”

In mitigation, Stuart Field told the court that Klinski’s family life was “splintered” and he had a “poor” relationship with his father. He added that drink has a “Jekyll and Hyde effect” on Klinski, saying: “Unfortunately the acrimony between him and his father – fuelled by drink – had a disastrous effect on this occasion and I suppose the saving grace is it was not as bad as it might have been.”