Leeds man pleads guilty to terrorism offence after posting support for Hamas online

A Leeds man has pleaded guilty to a terrorism offence after he posted support for Hamas online.
By Nick Frame
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:52 GMT
Ozain Yousef, 23, was arrested on November 24 last year on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

He was charged with one terrorism offence over claims he published a series of images online, in such a way as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of banned terrorist group Hamas.

Yousef, of Mexborough Place, Chapeltown, pleaded guilty to the offence at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, Friday (March 8). He will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 9.

