Leeds man pleads guilty to terrorism offence after posting support for Hamas online
A Leeds man has pleaded guilty to a terrorism offence after he posted support for Hamas online.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ozain Yousef, 23, was arrested on November 24 last year on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.
He was charged with one terrorism offence over claims he published a series of images online, in such a way as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of banned terrorist group Hamas.
Yousef, of Mexborough Place, Chapeltown, pleaded guilty to the offence at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, Friday (March 8). He will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 9.