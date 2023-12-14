Leeds man part of 14-strong drug gang caught ferrying heroin and cocaine inside cat carrier

A Leeds man was part of a major drug gang who were caught with heroin and cocaine stuffed inside a cat carrier.

The 14-strong mob flooded the streets of North Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire with Class A drugs between 2020 and 2022.

They used encrypted messaging on mobile phones and met in rural areas, country parks, laybys and pub or shop car parks, where they exchanged drugs and cash.

During one 10-week period they obtained and sold more than 42kg of cocaine and heroin, generating around £370,000.

Leeds man Muhammad Abbas was part of a major drug gang who were caught with heroin and cocaine stuffed inside a cat carrier (Photo by SWNS/Derbyshire Police)

Ringleader Matthew Moss, 45, coordinated large deliveries to others in the gang who would distribute the drugs to street dealers.

The gang were nailed following a two-year investigation led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) and Derbyshire Police.

Moss was arrested in February 2022 on the Stockley Trail beauty spot in Derbyshire, with three other gang members.

Police stopped two of the cars they were believed to be using and he was caught with 1kg of cocaine. Detectives discovered drugs were being brought in from outside of the area.

Fourteen members of the organised crime gang have been jailed for more 90 years (Photo by SWNS/Derbyshire Police)

Muhammad Abbas, 21, of Leeds, was caught with 15kg of heroin, and Kashif Ishaq, 31, of Oldham, had 3kg of cocaine. Abbas was arrested by police on the M1 northbound in Leicestershire in April 2022.

They stopped his blue Citroen C1 and found a cat carrier stuffed full of 15kg of heroin destined for dealers.

Further arrests and charges followed after a series of warrants, including Moss’ deputy, Jason Leatherland, of Shirebrook, in May 2022.

Four weapons were also seized including a knuckle duster, sword, taser and USB stun gun. All 14 men admitted conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs before they were jailed this week at Derby Crown Court.

The men were convicted as part of a two-year long investigation led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) and Derbyshire officers into a major Class A drugs conspiracy (Photo by SWNS/Derbyshire Police)

Sentencing the gang, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: “These are very difficult operations.

“Struck twofold, first of all the scope and care that has been given to the scope of the investigation- it was massive and has brought to justice a good number of defendants.

“The police are to be commended for their work. These are difficult cases. They have thwarted a massive operation."

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Smethem, of Derbyshire Police, said: “We welcome the sentences handed to Moss, Leatherland and their associates, who have collectively been put behind bars for more than 90 years following a lengthy investigation.

“Thanks to the hard work of officers during this complex investigation, these individuals are now facing the consequences of their actions and a large amount of class A drugs and weapons have been taken off the streets.

“The convictions allow for consideration of confiscation under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which looks to identify the full extent of the group’s financial benefit.

“Thousands of pounds of cash were recovered as a result of searches and arrests and these sums along with other known assets, will be used in the calculations for Confiscation Orders.”

The jailed gang and their sentences

Matthew Moss, 45, of Oakview Gardens, Morton - 14 years.

Jason Leatherland, 50, of Rowan Drive, Shirebrook - 14 years.

Danny Furniss, 37, of Chesterfield Road, Grassmoor - Seven years.

Matthew Short, 50, of Ashgate Road, Chesterfield - Six years and four months.

Luke Kesteven, 35, of Broughton Street, Beeston - Six years.

Paul Bingham, 58, of Scarsdale Street, Bolsover - Six years.

Gary O’Grady, 43, of Lime Avenue, Staveley - Six years.

Wayne Benger, 49, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield - Six years.

David Harrison, 37, of Wingerworth Terrace, Grassmoor - Five years and seven months.

Alex Montgomery, 43, of Charnwood Grove, Mansfield - Five years and three months.

Kashif Ishaq, 31, of Hadfield Street, Oldham - Four years and 10 months.

Thomas Pearson, 29, of Oakview Gardens, Morton – Four-and-a-half years.

Muhammad Abbas, 21, of Lodge Lane, Leeds - Four years.