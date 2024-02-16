Leeds man now on 'best friend terms' with neighbour he threatened with a spade in Chapel Allerton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael Birch, 58, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday for harassment and of making threats to his neighbour and a police telephone operator.
For the prosecution, Robert Galley said that Birch became enraged at the noise coming from his neighbours in Chapel Allerton and engaged in a string of incidents where he "made calls or shouted abuse" between August and September 2022.
He wrote one message saying that he would "stab the lot" and wrote in another: "I want blood. You watch. I'm going to go down there and break some legs."
The court heard that the week before the messages were sent Birch was "alleged to have waved a spade" around at the neighbours in question.
On one occasion he called West Yorkshire Police to complain about the noise and "bullying" but became aggressive towards the call handler when being told that police couldn't assist with noise complaints. He was also heard making threats to his neighbour while on the phone with police.
The court also heard that Birch has previously served 11 years for robbery and other offences but has not been charged with any offences since he left prison in 2014.
In mitigation, Ryan Wilson said that Birch "fully accepts his actions and behaviours" and that it stemmed from "stress that he was unable to deal with".
He added that Birch and his neighbours are now on "best friend terms" and that they "go out for meals together".
Birch pleaded guilty to the two charges of harassment .
Sentencing Birch, Mr Recorder Mark McKone KC said: "You need to learn that if you have disagreements with your neighbours then you have to deal with that differently."
He sentenced him to a one-year community order and to 20 days of rehabilitation.
He told him: "The court wishes you well but equally it's important we don't see you again."