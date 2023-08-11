Leeds man masterminded trafficking operation after immigrants found hiding in campervan heading for Britain

A Leeds man was found to have orchestrated a people-trafficking operation from Europe after a campervan bound for Britain was found containing immigrants.

Christopher Hennigan was the mastermind behind the plan after a mother and daughter, who were driving the motorhome, were stopped by Border Force officials in France in 2020 and five Albanian nationals found hiding in the vehicle’s locked storage area.

Hennigan, 35, formerly of East View, Crossgates, admitted conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration to the UK. He was jailed for more than 14 years at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon, which included sentences for separate violence and firearm offences.

Prosecutor Stephen Grattage said the six-berth campervan was stopped at the UK controls in Coquelles, France, in December 2020. The mother and daughter said they had been working in Europe and were trying to return via the Channel Tunnel.

Hennigan and the compartment where the immigrants were found in the campervan. (pics by Home Office)

The pair had previously been stopped in their vehicle in Rotterdam days before and quizzed after sailing from Hull on the ferry. Mr Grattage said a “large investigative task” was undertaken and it was found they told officials in Rotterdam an alternative story, that they were nursing assistants, and it was found their documents were forged.

But delving deeper in to the case, it was found that Hennigan was “clearly the organiser of the conspiracy”, Mr Grattage added.

He said Hennigan had recruited the mother and daughter and “controlled them in every step of the enterprise”. He instructed them to rent the campervan, told them what they required, paid for their needs and directed them where to go when in Europe.

Mitigating, James Littlehales said it was a “one-off” incident and said: “There was a degree of planning and it was not the most sophisticated offence given what we hear about every day.”

The five immigrants were hiding in the storage area of the van. (pic by Home Office)

Judge Robin Mairs told Hennigan: “The investigation showed you were the controlling mind and supplied burner phones to the women and the cash for the vehicle. You directed and instructed them in every step they were to take.

"This was, from start to finish, your operation. It was planned and it was commercial. This was committed for financial gain.”

In a letter he penned to the judge, Hennigan attempted to claim he was trying to help people from Albania, a claim that was rubbished by Judge Mairs who said he was in no doubt that it was for money.

Hennigan was jailed for 11 years and 10 months, with a three-year extended licence period.

The mother and daughter who drove the campervan are to be sentenced at a later date while a fourth person is expected to appear in court next week.

Speaking after today’s sentencing, Stuart Wilkinson, the deputy director of Criminal and Financial Investigations at the Home Office, said: “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message

to those breaking our laws and putting profit above people’s lives that you will be brought to justice.