Leeds man Luke Andrews found safe and well after police appeal

West Yorkshire Police launched an appeal yesterday (July 23) due to concerns over Luke Andrews welfare.

By Caroline Howley
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 10:18 am
Updated Saturday, 24th July 2021, 10:20 am
Luke Andrews, 29, has been found safe and well

Luke, 29, who went missing yesterday, has now been found "safe and well," according to police.

The police appeal came after Luke disappeared after last being seen at an address in Methley at around 2pm.

Yesterday, officers stated they were concerned for Luke’s welfare and appealed to the public to assist in locating the Leeds resident.

Police released a statement this morning (July 24) after he was found.

"Thank you to all who shared the appeal," it said.