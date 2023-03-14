Kamran Ali breached a restraining order against the woman just a day after it was imposed. Ali was convicted of two counts of stalking the woman last year, after leaving strange and unwanted gifts on the victim’s doorstep up to twice a day for several months - including a plastic flower and a love letter, in which he wrote he was “prepared to go to prison” for her.

On December 6 last year, Ali was handed a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. The 35-year-old was also given a restraining order preventing him from contacting the woman, visiting her home or sending her gifts.

The following day at about 10.40pm, the victim was sitting in her living room when she heard the gate open in her front garden and jumped up to look out the window. She saw Ali leaving her front garden and found Lynx shower gel and a packet of rice on her doorstep.

Ali was found guilty of breaching the restraining order at Leeds Magistrates Court and appeared before Leeds Crown Court yesterday to be sentenced. Prosecuting, Conor Quinn said Ali's actions were a “persistent breach” of the restraining order, which left the victim “paranoid” and had a “serious negative impact” on her life.

Ali, of Thorn Drive, Gipton, has nine previous convictions for 13 offences - including harassment in 2016 and 2018.

Mitigating, Anna Chambers said Ali had a history of mental health issues and that while being held in custody in December he was given a formal diagnosis of autism. Ms Chambers said: “Mr Ali’s offending behaviour, in my submission, is clearly linked to his mental health and linked to his autism. This is not a man who is beyond help.”

The judge, Recorder David Gordon, accepted that Ali’s autism would have contributed to his behaviour, but said the probation service considered he was at high risk of causing serious harm to the victim.