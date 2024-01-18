An “utterly despicable” Leeds man crept into bed with a teenage girl before sexually assaulting and raping her after her family let him in to their Center Parcs lodge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caden Crossley, 29, was on holiday at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire with his partner when the assault happened in June 2022.

After rowing with his partner, Crossley sought sanctuary in a neighbouring lodge after previously getting to know the occupants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As others in the building were sleeping, Crossley snuck into his victim’s bedroom and subjected her to a prolonged sexual assault.

Caden Crossley has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for the "utterly despicable" act. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The schoolgirl then raised the alarm and police were called.

From the moment of his arrest Crossley denied having any sexual contact with his victim. He kept up this pretence through three subsequent police interviews – even when confronted with damning DNA evidence that proved he was lying.

With a trial date fast approaching, Crossley, from Leeds, eventually pleaded guilty to rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court today (Thursday) he was given a 12 year extended sentence.

Crossley, who is already serving a five-year jail sentence after he was convicted of firearms offences in March 2023, will also be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will restrict his activities when he is released from prison.

Detective Constable Gemma Sidebottom, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Crossley raped and sexually assaulted a child as she slept and has rightly received a very significant jail sentence today.

“His actions that day were utterly despicable and have unsurprisingly had a very significant impact on his victim and her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In subsequent police interviews – including one conducted in jail – Crossley repeatedly denied anything had happened, calling into question the honesty of the victim in his case.

“Even when confronted with incontrovertible DNA evidence of this crime, he carried on lying about what had happened – adding further stress for his victim and her family.

“As his case finally comes to an end, I would like to place on record my thanks to the victim who has shown immense bravery throughout this process.