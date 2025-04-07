Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds man has been jailed for more than 20 years after being convicted of the “appalling” rape and sexual abuse of a young woman.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Khalid Hussain (56) from Leeds was sentenced to 24 years at Leeds Crown Court today (Monday) for ten sexual offences, including five rape offences committed more than a decade ago against a then-young girl .

Police have praised the “incredible bravery” of the victim in coming forwards as an adult and then supporting the prosecution against Hussain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 56-year-old was found guilty of all offences by a jury at a trial in October 2024, and was remanded in custody for his sentencing today.

Khalid Hussain (56) from Leeds has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for ten sexual offences, including five counts of rape | WYP

The jury heard Hussain had committed the offences against a young victim between the years 2010 and 2014.

She first reported the offending in March 2020, sparking an investigation led by the Leeds Safeguarding Team.

Hussain was first arrested shortly after the first report was made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Bernadette Cooper, officer in the case said: “The victim in this case has shown incredible bravery in coming forward and making the report to police.

“It has been an incredibly long and challenging time for her and she has not wavered in her support for the investigation to allow us to investigate this matter objectively and robustly.

“Hussain’s offences have quite simply been appalling and we welcome his sentencing today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forwards, no matter how long ago offending took place.

“All reports are thoroughly and sympathetically investigated, and we can also help link victims with partner agencies for any support they may need.”