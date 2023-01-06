Leeds man is left needing facial surgery after attack in city centre as police issue urgent appeal
Police would like to speak to a man about a serious assault in Leeds city centre.
The incident, which occured on Saturday 10 December, resulted in the victim needing facial surgery. West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help with their investigation, and would like to speak to the man pictured.
Anyone with information should contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using 101LiveChat. The crime reference is 13220683275.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.