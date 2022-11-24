The victim, who is aged in in seventies, was crossing Stanningley Road, in Bramley, to the Aldi store when a male on a pedal cycle approached him travelling the wrong way on the cycle path and without lights.

Do you recognise the suspect?

An altercation ensued during which the suspect swore at the victim and threatened violence. A security guard from the store intervened and the suspect left the scene before returning to remonstrate with the victim again.

A CCTV capture of the person police want to speak to.

The incident happened at about 6.55pm on Wednesday, October 26.

The victim perceived the incident as being anti-Semitic and it is being treated a hate crime.

