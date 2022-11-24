Leeds man in his 70s assaulted near Bramley Aldi in anti-Semitic hate crime as police hunt suspect
Police are appealing for information to identify a suspect over an assault on an elderly man in Leeds that is being treated as a hate crime.
The victim, who is aged in in seventies, was crossing Stanningley Road, in Bramley, to the Aldi store when a male on a pedal cycle approached him travelling the wrong way on the cycle path and without lights.
Do you recognise the suspect?
An altercation ensued during which the suspect swore at the victim and threatened violence. A security guard from the store intervened and the suspect left the scene before returning to remonstrate with the victim again.
The incident happened at about 6.55pm on Wednesday, October 26.
The victim perceived the incident as being anti-Semitic and it is being treated a hate crime.
Anyone who recognises the suspect in the image or who has any information that could assist in identifying him is asked to contact PC 1918 Keany at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13220591822 or online.