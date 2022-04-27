Leeds man distraught after van being pursued by police crashes through wall and writes off family's car

Stephen Walker, 30, was awoken by a "loud bang and police sirens" on Sunday night (April 24) shortly before midnight.

Stephen alleges police had been chasing a silver Ford Connect van which had first been spotted in the Butterbowl Estate in Farnley.

Police followed the van through the village.

However, the driver of the van lost control on the street where Stephen lives and careered off the road - smashing into his family's car and demolishing his garden wall.

Stephen has now been left to pick up the pieces with his insurers without a usable car and with his garden destroyed.

Speaking to the YEP, he called for a larger police presence in the area following the incident.

"It's made me feel disappointed as the neighbourhood is usually lovely and has fairly low crime rates.

"I'm currently on paternity leave so it is frustrating dealing with it rather than spending quality time with my precious newborn.

"A noticeable increase in police presence would be appreciated by the residents of New Farnley, in light of recently reported criminal activities and this unfortunate event."

Stephen said his insurance company said he now has to make a claim on his insurance that would go down as an at fault claim, because the driver of the van wasn't insured.

"The insurance company have stated it is not their responsibility to pay for the damage to the wall and that I would need to claim through my home insurance, incurring a further excess", Stephen said.

"I was tucked up in bed asleep when this happened so I am obviously not at fault.

"Why should I now be required to pay two policy excesses and most likely have to pay an increased premium in the future?"

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "West Yorkshire Police will not normally become involved in the civil cost recovery process unless the damage has been caused by one of its vehicles, or is as a result of any tactics used in an attempt to bring the subject vehicle to a stop (such as making physical contact with it).

"Owners of property are encouraged to contact their own insurance companies to progress the civil cost recovery process."