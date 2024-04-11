Leeds man denies murdering Terri Jordan and dumping her body outside Harehills Asda
Mark Andrew Metcalfe appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning via video link from HMP Dovegate in Staffordshire where he is being held on remand. He was arraigned and formally entered a not-guilty plea. The 39-year-old also denies preventing the lawful burial of a body.
The body of Theresa “Terri” Jordan was discovered in bushes on Kimberley Road in Harehills, near to the Asda store, on the afternoon of June 23, 2022 by a member of the public.
Following a long-running investigation by West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, they moved in to arrest Metcalfe. His trial date has been set for September 2 and is expected to last around two weeks.
Metcalfe, of Ashton Mount, Harehills, was remanded back into custody.