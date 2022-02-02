Leeds man denies drug dealing charges as trial date set

Samuel Bonsu, 22, of Bismark Drive in Beeston, attended Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, February 1.

In charges relating to the 24 August, 2019, he was charged with two counts of possessing a controlled Class A drug with intent to sell.

The charges related to MDMA and cocaine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leeds man has appeared in court to deny four charges of drug offences.

He entered a not guilty plea to both charges.

Bonsu was also charged with two counts of possessing a controlled Class B drug with intent to sell.

The charges were related to cannabis and ketamine.

He entered a not guilty plea to both charges.

Bail was granted.

Carmel Pearson appeared for the prosecution and Robin Frieze for the defence.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC set a trial date of March 29, 2023.