Leeds man denies drug dealing charges as trial date set
A Leeds man has appeared in court to deny four charges of drug offences.
Samuel Bonsu, 22, of Bismark Drive in Beeston, attended Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, February 1.
In charges relating to the 24 August, 2019, he was charged with two counts of possessing a controlled Class A drug with intent to sell.
The charges related to MDMA and cocaine.
He entered a not guilty plea to both charges.
Bonsu was also charged with two counts of possessing a controlled Class B drug with intent to sell.
The charges were related to cannabis and ketamine.
He entered a not guilty plea to both charges.
Bail was granted.
Carmel Pearson appeared for the prosecution and Robin Frieze for the defence.
Judge Tom Bayliss QC set a trial date of March 29, 2023.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.