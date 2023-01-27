A church spokesperson said they are “disappointed” with the outcome and that they will “continue to strongly refute Mr Christie’s allegations about our beliefs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the hearing it was heard that Mr Christie was born into the church but was excommunicated in 2017 due to acts of “heresy”. Mr Christie sent letters and emails to members of the “fundamentalist” church, which has a congregation in Horsforth, saying it was a “cult” and operated through a system of “kangaroo court”. Members that gave evidence said that the correspondence was an “attack on what’s precious” to them and left them “sickened”.

Lance Christie was found not guilty at Leeds Magistrates' Court of one count of harassment.

Representing Mr Christie, Simon Myerson KC said that the accusations made by the church members were “a concerted effort made out of vindictiveness and spite” and “an exercise in pearl clutching”.

He emphasised that members had read the emails of their own volition and that their reasons for feeling harassed were “nonsense”. He said: “It sounds like someone hitting themself in the face and saying ‘look what you made me do’.”

Following the verdict, a spokesperson for Mr Christie said: "Mr Christie is delighted to be fully exonerated of all charges brought against him and further that this distressing period of his life is over and can be put behind him.

“In 2017 Mr Christie was expelled from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church. He was subsequently ostracised by his family, friends and community, as they sought to comply with the Church’s strictly applied Doctrine of Separation.

There is a congregation of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church based in Horsforth

“Mr Christie has tirelessly sought to advocate for reform of the Church, particularly the Doctrine of Separation and the Church’s arbitrarily imposed disciplinary practices. His efforts have involved him seeking to engage with his family and friends, as well as other Brethren congregants, including the Supreme Leader of the sect, Bruce Hales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although his efforts have met with some positive engagement, it has also provoked attacks from those within the sect who want to silence him. He views the attempt to prosecute him, led by complaints from senior Brethren members as one such example.

“Mr Christie would like to take this opportunity to plead with the leaders of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church to engage him in constructive dialogue rather than to continue their effort to suppress him.”

A spokesperson from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church said: “This case was not a civil case brought by the Church but was brought independently by the Crown Prosecution Service following a long police investigation into Mr Christie’s persistent behaviour.

"While we of course respect the court’s decision, we are disappointed and believe it did not reflect the experience our members endured. All people of faith should be entitled to live free from uninvited and unwelcome intrusion and to have their beliefs respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad