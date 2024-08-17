Leeds man claimed 26oz of cannabis was for personal use
Mohammed Muzufar said he was heavy smoker of the drug and continued to deny he was a dealer, with several trial dates set at Leeds Crown Court.
But the 48-year-old eventually changed his plea to guilty for possession with intent to supply, despite continuing to tell a probation officer that it was for himself.
Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “You were caught red-handed, goodness knows why you pleaded not guilty.
“You were just trying it on. Then you tried it on with the probation officer. Never in a million years was it for your own use.”
The court heard that Muzafar was caught on September 4, 2021 when he was arrested on an unrelated matter, with officers searching his home on Easterly Road in Gipton.
Cannabis weighing a total of 750g was found around his home along with snap bags - used for selling drugs to users.
His probation officer was told that was heavy cannabis user and continues to smoke large quantities, although he was getting help from his GP.
No mitigation was offered by his barrister. Michael Walsh, after Judge Bayliss said he would not lock him up.
Instead, he gave him 10 months’ jail, suspended for two years, 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days.