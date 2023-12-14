Leeds man charged with abducting teenager after she ran away from care home

A Leeds man was arrested for abducting a teenager after she ran away from her care home.

Wayne Preston and the 15-year-old girl had shared “extensive” text messages before she left the supported accommodation where she was living.

But a court heard this week that the pair knew each other through a family member – and Preston was simply trying to play “the role of a supportive adult” after the girl ran away.

He was found with her at an address in Leeds three days after she disappeared, where he was subsequently charged with abducting a child.

Wayne Preston, 34, of Ings Road, Leeds, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on November 13 after pleading guilty to abducting a child. Photo: James Hardisty.

The 34-year-old, of Ings Road, Osmondthorpe, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on December 13.

Prosecuting, Adam Walker described the situation as “clearly inappropriate”.

But a barrister defending Preston said: “The defendant assumed the role of a supportive adult. He was pleased to be trusted and relied upon.”

He added: “Faced with a 15-year-old who was clearly upset and refusing to go back home, he could have contacted the police. His decision not to was because he thought he could encourage her to go back and he didn’t want to lose her trust.

“There is no suggestion that there was any criminal intent on his part to do anything other than to support a young girl, which of course he was ill-equipped to do.”

Preston has 29 convictions for 31 previous offences, including making threats to kill. At the time of this most recent incident, he was the subject of a community order.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told him: “I know you may have had the best possible motive, but this was clearly a very bad idea.”

Preston was given a new 12-month community order and 25 rehabilitation activity days, as well as a two-year restraining order from the girl.