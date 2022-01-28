Leeds man charged over three armed robberies involving samurai sword in Roundhay, Whinmoor and Whitkirk
A man has been charged over three armed robberies at businesses across Leeds.
Jeffrey Chikosa, aged 23, of Wykebeck Mount, Leeds, has been charged with robberies at Skelton Wood Post Office, in White Laithe Approach near Whinmoor, on December 13 last year, the Londis store in Wetherby Road, Roundhay, on December 29 and at the Co-op store in Selby Road, Whitkirk, on December 29.
He has also been charged with three counts of possession of a samurai sword in relation to the incidents.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.
Brandon Jarrett, aged 21, of Haugh Shaw Road, Halifax, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on January 18 charged with the same offences.
He was remanded in custody pending further hearings.
Detectives from Leeds District Crime Team are continuing to investigate the offences to identify other suspects and would like to hear from anyone with any information that could help the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked contact PC 431 Andrews via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
