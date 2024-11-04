A man has been charged after a large-scale cannabis farm was discovered in an old industrial unit in Leeds.

On Friday (November 1) a drugs warrant was executed at an industrial unit in Larchfield Road, Hunslet, by West Yorkshire Police.

The unit was found to contain 308 cannabis plants with an approximate value of £323,000, along with the remains of 249 recently cropped plants.

The industrial unit in Hunslet was found to contain 308 cannabis plants with an approximate value of £323,000 | WYP

Arsim Gjana, aged 20, of Larchfield Road, Hunslet, was charged with production of cannabis and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on November 29.