Leeds man caught selling cannabis in Harehills months after sentencing for 'warped' sexual offending
Shafiqal Islam, 28, of Hillcrest Avenue in Chapeltown, avoided jail at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) but was told he is now in the “last chance saloon”.
Islam received a suspended sentence after being convicted of distributing indecent images of children in February 2022. It was heard that the offending came about due to Islam’s “sexually warped mindset” at the time.
Islam had “made good progress” with his rehabilitation after the sentencing but then in November of that year police spotted him driving a BMW in Harehills from which there was a “strong smell of cannabis”.
Officers pulled the car over and found a plastic bag with “18 tubs of cannabis” that had a total street value of around £540.
For the prosecution, Erin Kipson-Parker said that upon his arrest police confiscated a phone that had messages indicating he had a “significant role in the supply chain” and was “giving instruction to those below”.
Islam pleaded guilty to the one charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis at the first possible opportunity.
Mitigating on his behalf, Anna Chambers said that in the 18 months since he was arrested Islam had turned to religion, which had “changed his priorities for the better”.
She said: “He has cut people out of his life.”
It was also heard that Islam is married and that he and his partner are hoping to start a family together.
Passing his sentence, Recorder Samuel Green KC said that regardless of the size of Islam’s role in the drug dealing he was “expecting significant financial advantage”.
He sentenced Islam to 16 months suspended for two years and 15 rehabilitation requirement days, adding that he was in the “last chance saloon” and would be sent to prison if his offending continued.