A Leeds man left his poorly kitten to suffer with a painful fractured leg - despite it crying out in distress.

Anthony Edwards, of Barton Terrace, has since been banned from keeping animals for failing to get medical help six-month-old Evie.

The kitten has since had to have her right rear leg amputated as a result.

Edwards, 43, was sentenced at Leeds Magistrates Court on August 9.

The court was told that an RSPCA inspector visited his former address on Lapage Street, Bradford, earlier this year after reports of concern for the kitten’s welfare.

In a statement, the officer said: “I was shown Evie, a dark tortoiseshell coloured six-month-old female cat that was curled up on a jacket. She did not stand up and just looked up at us.

“Mr Edwards explained that he had owned her since September 2022 and that she had come in on Wednesday and was unable to bear weight on her back right leg.

“He showed me a video of her trying to walk, and said that he had not taken her to a vet. I tried to get Evie to stand up, she really didn’t want to and was not bearing weight on her back right leg which was swinging and appeared broken.

“I explained the possible offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and that I would urgently need to take her to a vet.”

Evie was seen immediately by a vet and was given urgent pain relief for a suspected fractured leg.

The court was told that the kitten was obviously in pain as she was crying out and reluctant to move.

Evie has since made a full recovery and is living in a new home. | RSPCA

A police officer then attended the practice and took Evie into possession under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Edwards was contacted - although there was no answer - and told that he would need to be interviewed about what had happened.

The kitten was subsequently transferred to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for further treatment where x-rays confirmed a firm bony swelling above her right stifle, consistent with a fracture or dislocation.

The vet said in a statement: “Evie had an obviously abnormally positioned leg and was unable to bear any weight on it and was severely lame.

“This should have been obvious to the owner, along with the need to seek veterinary advice.

“They either knew or ought to have known that their failure to act would cause suffering, or be likely to do so, and that the suffering was unnecessary.”

Edwards pleaded guilty to one animal welfare charge and was handed an indefinite ban on keeping animals and £400 in costs.

Magistrates said he clearly knew that Evie had an injury and had done very little about it, causing her pain, suffering, mental distress, and discomfort.

In mitigation, the court was told that Edwards had not been “malicious” or “vindictive”, but he accepted he had caused Evie to suffer and should have done more, although his drug addiction meant he was unable to look after himself, let alone an animal.

Following an operation, Evie was cared for by the RSPCA’s Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch. She has since made a full recovery and since found a new home.