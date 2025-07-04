Alarming footage shows the moment a Leeds man sped past two horse riders in a van on a rural road - an incident that saw him banned from driving and hit with a hefty fine after refusing to hand over his details.

Stefan Soloman, 24, from Harehills, appeared in court over the close pass incident in Northallerton in September last year.

Two people were out riding their horses when a white Ford Transit Custom van came hurtling past them without appearing to slow down. In contrast, an oncoming driver slowed down and passed safely.

Soloman’s van was caught on camera and the footage was sent to North Yorkshire Police. As a result, cops sent a notice of requirement to provide driver details - but he failed to do so.

When the case reached Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on July 1, Soloman pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details. He was also rapped for driving without insurance and not wearing a seatbelt - both in separate incidents in West Yorkshire.

He was fined £709 and 14 points were added to his licence – resulting in a six-month disqualification.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our area covers 3,200 square miles, with 6,000 miles of roads, many of which are rural, countryside lanes where members of the public ride horses.

“It is important for motorists to be aware that they must slow down when passing horse riders. Failing to do so could result in a fine, a disqualification – or in the worst case, even a serious or fatal injury.”