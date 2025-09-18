Leeds man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences released without charge

Four men, including one from Leeds, arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, have been released without charge.

The men, from Leeds, Huddersfield, Derby and London, were arrested on September 5, on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The pre-planned, intelligence led operation saw searches conducted at properties in Leeds, Huddersfield, Derby, West Bromwich and Hounslow.

The 49-year-old man from London was released without charge on Friday, September 12.

The remaining men, a 33-year-old man from Leeds, a 31-year-old man from Huddersfield and a 34-year-old man from Derby have also now been released.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley is the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

He said: “Extensive enquiries have satisfied the investigation that there are no grounds to charge these men with any offences.

“Please be reassured that there is also no evidence to suggest a threat to the UK in connection with our ongoing investigation.

“Public safety remains our priority at all times, and we will continue to work with our partners and policing colleagues to act on any information which could indicate terrorist related activity.”

He added: “We would always encourage the public listen to their instincts if they see or hear anything suspicious. Call the police in confidence on 0800 789 321 or visit gov.uk/ACT for more information. In an emergency, always dial 999.”