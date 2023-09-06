Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Methley: Man and woman arrested after being found with 'serious injuries' in leafy Leeds village

A man and a woman have been arrested following an incident in Methley on Tuesday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:27 BST
West Yorkshire Police were called to an incident at an address on Lower Mickletown in Methley at around 6.30am on Tuesday (September 5).

At the scene, they found a man and a woman with serious injuries.

Police were called to the incident on Lower Mickletown on Tuesday. Picture by GooglePolice were called to the incident on Lower Mickletown on Tuesday. Picture by Google
They were both taken to hospital for treatment of the injuries, which were not considered life threatening.

Both were later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and officers from Leeds District Domestic Abuse Team are continuing enquiries into the incident.

