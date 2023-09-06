Methley: Man and woman arrested after being found with 'serious injuries' in leafy Leeds village
A man and a woman have been arrested following an incident in Methley on Tuesday.
West Yorkshire Police were called to an incident at an address on Lower Mickletown in Methley at around 6.30am on Tuesday (September 5).
At the scene, they found a man and a woman with serious injuries.
They were both taken to hospital for treatment of the injuries, which were not considered life threatening.
Both were later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and officers from Leeds District Domestic Abuse Team are continuing enquiries into the incident.