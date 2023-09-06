A man and a woman have been arrested following an incident in Methley on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police were called to an incident at an address on Lower Mickletown in Methley at around 6.30am on Tuesday (September 5).

At the scene, they found a man and a woman with serious injuries.

Police were called to the incident on Lower Mickletown on Tuesday. Picture by Google

They were both taken to hospital for treatment of the injuries, which were not considered life threatening.