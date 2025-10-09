A man and woman from Leeds have been charged with dozens of non-recent child sexual offences including rape.

Darren Gibson and and Rebecca Kirton, both formerly of Holdforth Close in Armley, have been charged 44 and 14 offences respectively.

They are due to appear in Leeds Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday).

Darren Gibson, aged 55, has been charged with:

nine counts of rape relating to girls aged under 16

one count of attempted rape relating to a girl aged under 16

24 counts of indecent assault relating to girls aged under 16

two counts of indecent assault relating to girls aged under 13

three counts of gross indecency relating to girls aged under 16

one count of gross indecency relating to a girl aged under 13

two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15

and two counts of assault by touching of a girl aged under 13

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Leeds between 1997 and 2005.

Rebecca Kirton, aged 40, also formerly of Holdforth Close, Leeds, who defines as White British, has been charged with

two counts of raping girls aged under 16

one count of attempted rape of a girl aged under 16

seven counts of indecent assault relating to girls aged under 16

three counts of engaging in sexual activity relating to girls aged 13 to 15

and one count of assault by touching of a girl aged under 13

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Leeds between 2002 and 2004.