Foong Mai Chang, age 50, of The Elms, Henconner Lane, Bramley, Leeds. She is charged with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of others with a view to exploitation, conspiracy to control prostitution for gain and laundering criminal cash. Yuhua Chen, age 47, of The Elms, Henconner Lane, Bramley, Leeds. He is charged with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of others with a view to exploitation, conspiracy to control prostitution for gain and laundering criminal cash. Jianfa Huang, age 65, of Myrtle Close, Sheffield. He is charged with with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of others with a view to exploitation, conspiracy to control prostitution for gain and laundering criminal cash. Jia Yin Xie, age 33, of Sandbeds, Bradford. He is charged with conspiracy to control prostitution for gain. Kong Fei Lee, age 45, of Japiur Restaurant, High Street, Corhsam, Wiltshire. He is charged with conspiracy to control prostitution for gain.