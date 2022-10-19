Leeds man and woman among gang accused of running prostitution ring
Two people from Leeds are among a gang who are due to stand trial accused of running a prostitution racket.
They are also among those accused of organising the travel of victims with a view to exploiting them, and laundering cash.
The five appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, October 18, where they all denied the charges.
It was alleged they were involved in the criminal enterprise between January 2017 and July 2020.
They are due to stand trial in 2024, and it is expected that it will last four weeks.
Those charged include:
Foong Mai Chang, age 50, of The Elms, Henconner Lane, Bramley, Leeds. She is charged with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of others with a view to exploitation, conspiracy to control prostitution for gain and laundering criminal cash. Yuhua Chen, age 47, of The Elms, Henconner Lane, Bramley, Leeds. He is charged with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of others with a view to exploitation, conspiracy to control prostitution for gain and laundering criminal cash. Jianfa Huang, age 65, of Myrtle Close, Sheffield. He is charged with with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of others with a view to exploitation, conspiracy to control prostitution for gain and laundering criminal cash. Jia Yin Xie, age 33, of Sandbeds, Bradford. He is charged with conspiracy to control prostitution for gain. Kong Fei Lee, age 45, of Japiur Restaurant, High Street, Corhsam, Wiltshire. He is charged with conspiracy to control prostitution for gain.
They were all given bail and warned they must attend Leeds Crown Court for their trial, which is due to start in January, 2024.