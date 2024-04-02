Leeds man and three teenagers charged with causing criminal damage to cars from roof of property in Armley
The four have appeared in court charged with a number of offences following a robbery at a Spar store at Skelton Lake Services in Leeds in the early hours of Saturday, March 30.
The four were arrested following an incident that occurred a short time later in Claremont Place, Armley, that required firefighters to assist in removing the suspects from the roof of an address.
Joshua Wannan, aged 31, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, and three youths, aged 16, 16 and 17, have all been charged with burglary, attempt burglary, arson, affray and eight criminal damage offences in relation to damage caused to vehicles in Claremont Place and Claremont Terrace.
Wannan was also charged with driving offences.
He has been remanded in custody and the three youths have been released on conditional bail pending further hearings.