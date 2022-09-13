Khalid Parvez, 63, is charged with arranging and facilitating the prostitution of a child aged 13-17.

The charges against all 23 men relate to incidents on one female victim, which are alleged to have happened between 2007 and 2011.

All of those charged will be appearing at Bradford Magistrates Court throughout September.

The charges are alleged to have happened in Bradford between 2007 and 2011 (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Parvez will appear in court tomorrow, along with four other men – who are all from Bradford.

Jameel Ahmed, 32 is charged with rape and conspiracy to rape.

Brian Davis, 53 is charged with rape and conspiracy to rape.

Mohammed Nadeem Ali, 38, is charged with multiple rapes.