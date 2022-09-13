Leeds man among 23 men charged with sex offences against one child in Bradford
A Leeds man is among 23 men who have been charged with sex offences against a child in Bradford.
Khalid Parvez, 63, is charged with arranging and facilitating the prostitution of a child aged 13-17.
The charges against all 23 men relate to incidents on one female victim, which are alleged to have happened between 2007 and 2011.
All of those charged will be appearing at Bradford Magistrates Court throughout September.
Parvez will appear in court tomorrow, along with four other men – who are all from Bradford.
Jameel Ahmed, 32 is charged with rape and conspiracy to rape.
Brian Davis, 53 is charged with rape and conspiracy to rape.
Mohammed Nadeem Ali, 38, is charged with multiple rapes.
Muhammad Yasir, 36, is charged with rape.