Anton Craig Johnson pulled out the weapon, which turned out to be in imitation, during a confrontation at the property on Elford Place West on June 26 last year between himself and his sister’s partner.

Prosecutor Philip Standfast told Leeds Crown Court that Johnson became embroiled in an argument with the man which his mother and sister then tried to break up. Johnson then threw a punch between them that struck the man in the face, leaving him with a cut on his eyebrow.

Johnson then grabbed the gun and aimed it at the victim, before eventually leaving the property. He was later arrested and told police that he thought the victim was going to strike him first.

Johnson waved the gun about during the fight on Elford Place West. He was jailed for 75 weeks at Leeds Crown Court.

He admitted possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and causing actual bodily harm (ABH), along with breach of a community order. He also admitted ABH from a previous incident on November 24, 2021 when he attacked a man in his own home.

The pair had been taking drugs at the property on Bayswater Mount in Harehills in the early hours when they got into an argument. The victim suffered a swelling to his eye and needed hospital treatment. Johnson provided a basis of plea, that it was “excessive self defence” which was accepted by the Crown.

The court was told that Johnson has 28 previous convictions from 39 offences. Mitigating, Ian Hudson said Johnson, of no fixed address, had been in custody since his arrest nine months ago. He said he had used his time “wisely” by completing educational courses.

He said Johnson had suffered from mental health issues following a violent assault from which he nearly died.

The judge, Recorder David Gordon tod him: “You have a poor criminal record and on previous occasions you have been made subject to non-custodial disposals and there has been repeated non-compliance.”