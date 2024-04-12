Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colin McNeil, of Beeston Road, admitted four offences at Sheffield Crown Court this week and will be sentenced on July 5.

The website was “deliberately and very publicly” unmoderated, with 46-year-old McNeil admitting in a police interview that he knew the site had been “swamped” by material supporting extreme right-wing ideologies.

When he became aware that terrorist publications were being distributed on the website, he continued to play an active role in it’s administration.

McNeil admitted four offences at Sheffield Crown Court and will be sentenced this summer. (pics by PA / National World)

McNeil was first arrested on the March 23, 2022, after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

Specialist high-tech investigators found that McNeil “showed admiration” for terrorist publications shared on his website and also used the platform to express his own racist and extreme right-wing views.

Furthermore, a number of likeminded convicted international terrorists also used the website to “further their ideologies”.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East said: “There is simply no place for racism in our society. We will continue to seek out those that facilitate and distribute these harmful ideologies.

“I would urge the public to report any concerning online material that they come across to the national Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU) hosted by Counter Terrorism Policing.

“This unit contains specialist officers who assess online material to determine its nature and whether it breaches legislation, requires further investigation, or highlights any safeguarding concerns.

“If any extremist content is identified, then the unit takes steps to get it removed by the host website or platform’.

“Removing harmful, violent and extremist content online is critical to our efforts to reduce the spread of terrorist material and propaganda’ continues DCS Dunkerley’.