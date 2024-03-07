Leeds man accused of supporting Hamas online charged with terrorism offence and will appear at London court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ozain Yousef, of Mexborough Place, Chapeltown, was charged after he allegedly published a series of images online to "arouse reasonable suspicion" that he is a supporter of the Palestinian militant group. Regarded as a terrorist organisation, it is illegal under UK law to express support.
The 23-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday, March 8) following the investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
Yousef was arrested on November 24, last year on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, contrary to Section 12, TACT 2000, and was conditionally bailed the same day.